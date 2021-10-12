Toppled power pole closes highway near Sugar River Wildlife area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of State Highway 69 in southern Dane Co. were blocked Tuesday morning after a power pole was toppled after being struck by a couple of vehicles.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the highway was shut down near Henry Road, outside of Sugar River Wildlife Area around 9:45 a.m. and it is expected to remain closed until around noon.

Authorities told NBC15 that the power pole was first struck by a car that left it leaning over the highway. Then, a semi also struck the pole knocking it over.

They did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.

