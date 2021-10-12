Advertisement

Wisconsin attorney general calls for election probe to end

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general who represents the state elections commission is calling for a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election to be shut down.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that the investigation is a partisan political effort that lacks credibility, wastes taxpayer money and is not serious.

His comments came after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation “a $700,000 boondoggle.” Gableman’s effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she’s been kept in the dark and that the probe isn’t broad enough.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Atty. General to address Wisconsin election probe
US Senate candidate Godlewski puts $1 million into race
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Sen. Jacque set to remotely chair Senate committee meeting amid COVID recovery
Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills