Badgers’ next two games will be televised on the CW Network

UW Women’s Hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Sunday.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s hockey program will have their next two games against Minnesota Duluth televised on the CW Network in both Madison and Duluth.

Puck drop on Friday, October 15 is set for 12 p.m. while the series finale on Sunday, October 17 is set for 1 p.m. Both teams advanced to the 2021 NCAA Frozen Four this past spring when UW captured its sixth NCAA title.

Additionally, the Badgers’ game against Ohio State on Sunday, Oct. 24 will air on BTN, marking the first time the network has done a regular-season UW women’s hockey game since the 2015-16 season. Puck drop for UW’s series finale against the Buckeyes is set for 3 p.m. CT. The two rivals battled six times during the 2020-21 season, including postseason meetings in the WCHA Final Faceoff title game and the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal round.

