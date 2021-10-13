Advertisement

Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Madison, Wis.(AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has raised just over $1 million in the first 10 weeks after launching his bid for U.S. Senate, the most of any candidate so far.

His campaign reported the summary totals on Wednesday ahead of a Friday filing deadline.

Barnes is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

The primary is Aug. 9. Other Democratic candidates include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens

Latest News

Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Cook launches run for Congress
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Wisconsin woman enters plea for hiding son’s body in trunk
Semi driver arrested after pedestrian struck in DeForest
A few showers are in the forecast today, but sunshine returns for the weekend.
A Few More Showers Today