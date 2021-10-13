Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

ATLANTA (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers went down swinging. Eliminated from the NL Division Series following a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4, the Brewers were 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain put them up 2-0 in the fourth inning. But there weren’t many more highlights in October as the NL Central champion Brewers head into the offseason still seeking their first championship. They haven’t been to the World Series since 1982, despite making the playoffs in each of the last four years.

