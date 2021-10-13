Advertisement

Biden appoints Debra Shore to lead EPA Midwestern office

FILE - President Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden has appointed Chicago wastewater official Debra Shore to direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Midwestern office.

Shore will oversee EPA’s Region 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — along with 35 indigenous tribes.

The office oversees efforts to clean up the Great Lakes and deals with matters including industrial and agricultural pollution and tainted drinking water.

Shore is an elected member of the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. That agency handles wastewater treatment and stormwater management.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez
Missing Grant Co. teen found safe, Sheriff’s Office reports
Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez
Sheriff’s Office: Grant Co. teen found safe
Adopt a Dairy Cow Initiative
Dane Co. Fair Assoc. donates over $5k to provide milk to families in need
Officer shot on state street
Officials stay tight-lipped about officer-involved shooting, community members weigh in