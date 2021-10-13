Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Around a dozen Bolivar High School students walked out of class at 9 a.m. And they stayed outside in protest over the district’s masking requirements.

The students say they want the district to end the masking requirements. Springfield Attorney Kristi Fulnecky represents the parents of the Bolivar students.

One student, Amy Triplett, said they weren’t sure how teachers would react if they walked out.

“I was really confident about it,” said Triplett. “But then I was like, really nervous because I didn’t know how it was going to act out. I wasn’t sure if the teachers were going to force us to go back to our classrooms or force us to put on that mask.”

Superintendent of Bolivar Schools, Richard Asbill, said he just wants the students to be safe and learn.

“We’re excited about our students having a voice. This is an issue that people are divided on but at the same time our focus has been making sure that students have the opportunity to be in school and if we can avoid quarantine, that means more students in-person learning.”

Triplett also said the requirement is becoming too much.

“We don’t want to wear a mask,” said Triplett. “It’s becoming more of a thing than what it needs to become.”

Triplett’s mother, Deanna Triplett, said she was there to support her daughter.

“That’s what you are supposed to do with your children, you’re supposed to stand behind them,” said Triplett. “You’re supposed to support them. Be there when they need you and now the kids really need everybody because they’re scared.”

Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky, who filed an amended lawsuit last month against Springfield Public Schools to fully reopen, is the parents against the masking. Fulnecky said parents should choose what is right for their kids.

“The parents want to choose their health and what they do for their children,” said Fulnecky. “They want to make the health decisions for their children and not have the school or the government tell them what to do.”

Superintendent Asbill said he believes the board may change the masking requirements at the next board meeting based on lower case numbers and vaccination rates.

Bolivar School administrators said the students would not face disciplinary actions as long as they didn’t cause a disturbance to the learning of other students.

