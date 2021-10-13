Advertisement

Dane Co. Fair Assoc. donates over $5k to provide milk to families in need

Adopt a Dairy Cow Initiative
Adopt a Dairy Cow Initiative(Dane County Fair Association)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will be able to provide milk to families in need Tuesday, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Dane County Fair Association.

The donation to Second Harvest goes toward the foodbank’s Adopt a Dairy Cow Program, which helps the agency buy dairy products. Because it is a perishable good, dairy is a resource not often donated.

For a portion of the fair’s Farm Fresh Day, it donated $1 from each cash admission to the Adopt a Dairy Cow Program. Second Harvest also hosted a booth with a dairy calf to teach people more about the program.

Katie Sabalones, Marketing Coordinator for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said the foodbank was “grateful” for the fair.

“This raised $5,675 for our Adopt A Dairy Cow campaign, which helps bring milk to those facing hunger,” said Sabalones. “The need for milk and other dairy tends to be great with our partner agencies, so these funds will make a big difference in us being able to provide access to our communities.”

The fair plans to partner with more community organizations in the future, it noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez
Missing Grant Co. teen found safe, Sheriff’s Office reports
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his solo homerun during the eighth inning of...
Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated
Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez
Sheriff’s Office: Grant Co. teen found safe
Officer shot on state street
Officials stay tight-lipped about officer-involved shooting, community members weigh in