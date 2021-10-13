Dane Co. Fair Assoc. donates over $5k to provide milk to families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will be able to provide milk to families in need Tuesday, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Dane County Fair Association.

The donation to Second Harvest goes toward the foodbank’s Adopt a Dairy Cow Program, which helps the agency buy dairy products. Because it is a perishable good, dairy is a resource not often donated.

For a portion of the fair’s Farm Fresh Day, it donated $1 from each cash admission to the Adopt a Dairy Cow Program. Second Harvest also hosted a booth with a dairy calf to teach people more about the program.

Katie Sabalones, Marketing Coordinator for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said the foodbank was “grateful” for the fair.

“This raised $5,675 for our Adopt A Dairy Cow campaign, which helps bring milk to those facing hunger,” said Sabalones. “The need for milk and other dairy tends to be great with our partner agencies, so these funds will make a big difference in us being able to provide access to our communities.”

The fair plans to partner with more community organizations in the future, it noted.

