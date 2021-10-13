Dane Co. Sheriff’s officer fires gun while responding to report of suspicious car

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Office employee fired their gun Tuesday night while responding to a report of a person in a suspicious vehicle, according to the Madison Police Department.

The Madison Police Department, who was asked by the sheriff’s office to lead the investigation, states deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. near Esker Trail and Lily View Lane in the Town of Bristol.

Deputies and a sergeant arrived and met with the driver of the vehicle. Authorities allege the driver was in a vehicle reported stolen from somewhere outside of Dane County.

While contacting the driver, one of the officials discharged their weapon.

Police say no one was injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting Madison PD. The investigation is ongoing, MPD adds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.