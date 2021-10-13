Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s officer fires gun while responding to report of suspicious car

Police say no one was injured.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Office employee fired their gun Tuesday night while responding to a report of a person in a suspicious vehicle, according to the Madison Police Department.

The Madison Police Department, who was asked by the sheriff’s office to lead the investigation, states deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. near Esker Trail and Lily View Lane in the Town of Bristol.

Deputies and a sergeant arrived and met with the driver of the vehicle. Authorities allege the driver was in a vehicle reported stolen from somewhere outside of Dane County.

While contacting the driver, one of the officials discharged their weapon.

Police say no one was injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting Madison PD. The investigation is ongoing, MPD adds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

John Craig Schmutzer, 24
Sauk Co. officials will provide 1-year update on Devil’s Lake homicide
One less Wis. county shows critical COVID-19 levels
Adrian Shaw (left) and Kai Heywood have been missing since Sept. 22, 2021.
Milwaukee police searching for kids, ages 2 & 3
Rocker Ted Nugent joined with more than 20 Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in advocating for a...
Republicans enlist Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt