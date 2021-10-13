Fitchburg teen accused in sister’s shooting death appears in court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old Fitchburg boy appeared before a Dane Co. court commissioner to answer to allegations stemming from the shooting death of his younger sister two weeks ago.

The teen appeared virtually in juvenile court Wednesday morning for a plea hearing. A denial was entered for him, spurring Circuit Court Commissioner Anton Jamieson to set his next court date, on Nov. 23.

He has been charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. While he was originally booked as an adult, the new charge moved him back to juvenile court.

Eleven-year-old Carolanah Schenk died on Sept. 29 after she was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials have not yet named Carolanah as the victim, but her family confirms the information.

Officials added that some aspects of the shooting are still under investigation.

NBC15 has chosen not to name the son involved or use his picture. It is not our policy to identify juveniles involved in cases where they are not being tried as an adult, which would include the use of the photograph.

