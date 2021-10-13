Advertisement

Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers...
The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row.

They finished off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games to one.

Atlanta advances to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

