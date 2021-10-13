Madison East students walk out to support alleged sexual assault victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scores of Madison East High School students walked out class Wednesday morning to express support for a classmate who was reportedly sexually assaulted at a party over the weekend.

Clad in red and brandishing signs emblazoned with messages such as “we are not safe” and “kick him out,” the students gathered in front of the school to protest the school’s response to the allegations and demanded the alleged perpetrator be kicked out of school.

During the demonstration, one of the organizers read a statement to protestors penned by the girl they were there to support. In it she wrote, “I am so grateful to have that group of young, gorgeous girls with me after that night, washing me and wiping my tears. You made me feel so strong. And, to all the young men who have been willing to be a part of this movement, thank you.”

NBC15 News has reached out to the high school and the Madison Metropolitan School District for a response to the protest and will update this story with any statement.

None of the circumstances surrounding the alleged sexual assault have been released at this time.

