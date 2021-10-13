Advertisement

Milwaukee police searching for kids, ages 2 & 3

The children haven’t been seen in 3 weeks
Adrian Shaw (left) and Kai Heywood have been missing since Sept. 22, 2021.
Adrian Shaw (left) and Kai Heywood have been missing since Sept. 22, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. posted an alert Wednesday asking for information on the whereabouts of two young children who were last seen three weeks ago.

According to the police department, the brothers, Adrian Shaw and Kai Heywood, were last seen in the 2700 block of S. Herman St. Investigators believe they may be with their mother, Megan Shaw.

Three-year-old Adrian is described as standing 3′ tall, and weighing 27 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. His little brother, two-year-old Kai, is approximately 2′7″ tall and weighs about 24 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Dept. Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between 7 a.m. and 4 a.m. or the Criminal Investigations Bureau, if it’s between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

#MKEPD #MissingChildren Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Adrian G. Shaw and Kai A....

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

