Advertisement

Mount Horeb students paint community mural to raise mental health awareness

Students paint a mural for mental health awareness at Mount Horeb High School.
Students paint a mural for mental health awareness at Mount Horeb High School.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students are rolling up sleeves and picking up paintbrushes in hopes of raising their community’s awareness for mental health.

The multi-panel mural, worked on by students at Mount Horeb High School, is set to be installed downtown on the wall of the Sunn Cafe. According to art teacher Anna King, students brainstormed ideas for the mural in the spring and are aiming to complete the project by the end of the month.

“I’m hoping that it’ll bring a light to the community in a way that when people walk by it, they just, they see happiness,” sophomore Violet Statz said.

The school partnered with nonprofit Dane Arts Mural Arts, which according to a lead artist, earned a grant to partially cover the roughly six thousand dollar project.

With elements of the mural including a person holding a heart, Addie Dobereiner, junior, said self-love is a big theme. “There’s a lot of self-hatred that goes on, I think, among my peers and among myself, as well. I think it’s important to keep reminding people that you’re important and that taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of others.”

Some students are practicing self-care from the comfort of the art studio.

“For me when I get really overwhelmed or have a lot of feelings, I just paint and it makes me feel a lot better,” Statz said.

In 2018, the school collaborated on another mural to address what she called a “mental health crisis.” Still today, King said students don’t shy from the topic.

“I overheard a really sweet conversation when two kids were painting in my room, and they said, ‘I really think you should give therapy another try,’” she said. “That’s the kind of discussions that we’re hoping are normalized.”

King said other community partners include Sign Art Studio, which will help with the installation of the mural.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal and NBC15's John Stofflet discuss...
Superintendent Pophal to retire at end of school year
ABC of SP launches education campaign in partnership with the Sun Prairie Media Center.
Sun Prairie organization works to fight bullying in the area
The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.
Social Security benefits to increase for thousands of Wisconsinites next year
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
Sauk Co. officials will provide 1-year update on Devil’s Lake homicide
Members of the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the Haldersons' home over...
Three search warrants unsealed in Halderson couple’s homicide case