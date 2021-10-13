Advertisement

ND lawmaker wants to use state’s federal money to give $1,300 checks to all residents

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.
Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.(KFYR-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - North Dakota lawmakers are wading through nearly 200 proposals for what the state should do with a billion dollars it received in federal aid. Many of the ideas would direct the funds to specific programs or projects, but one Republican lawmakers plan is much simpler than that.

State Rep. Jeff Magrum wants to divvy up all available money and cut a check to every North Dakota resident. That would mean each person who lives there would get just over $1,293 as a direct payment.

“This action would create confidence as well as good moral in our fellow citizens. We would show our people good will and respect for all that our people have gone through recently,” he argued.

Magrum said the budget surpluses and other robust emergency funds justifies the proposal. He added the state would be able to collect on sales tax for increased spending with the checks.

It is unclear if this use qualifies under the rules for the spending.

