One less Wis. county shows critical COVID-19 levels

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s one less county ranked at the highest level of COVID-19 disease activity this week, state health officials report Wednesday.

Sixteen counties are considered to be at critical levels of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services, which is down by one county from the previous week.

Richland, Grant and Marquette counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical levels.

The state’s level of virus activity also fell this week, down to 686.5 cases per 100,000 people, down from 715.5 per 100,000 last week. This case rate makes Wisconsin at very high levels of coronavirus disease activity.

The south central region of the state has the lowest levels of COVID-19 compared to the other regions, at 538.3 cases per 100,000. The northeast region of the state is the highest, with 966.1 cases per 100,000.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases also continues to decrease Wednesday, dipping to 2,318. DHS confirmed 2,370 new cases Wednesday.

There have been 759,278 cases confirmed in Wisconsin to date.

Twenty five people have died Wednesday of the virus, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have ever died from COVID-19 up to 8,217.

The rolling average number of COVID-19 deaths slightly increased Wednesday from the day before, from 15 to 17.

Vaccinations also continue to increase this week, as 10,536 doses have been administered so far. Just over 57% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54.5% have completed their vaccine series.

