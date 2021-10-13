Advertisement

Semi driver arrested after pedestrian struck in DeForest

(Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tip from a concerned citizen led investigators to the vehicle that is believed to have struck a pedestrian Monday evening in the Village of DeForest and the arrest of the alleged driver that night.

According to DeForest Police Dept., the tip came Tuesday afternoon, and investigators were able to locate a semi-tractor that had damage consistent with the incident. After consulting with the semi’s owner, the police department identified a 54-year-old man as the suspect and took him into custody.

He was then booked into the Dane Co. jail and the police department indicated it will refer felony charges against him in the coming days. The driver’s name was not released, pending the charges from the District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect is accused of striking the pedestrian near the intersection of Trailside Drive and West North Street. The pedestrian, whose name also was not released, suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities said at the time. In Wednesday morning’s update, the police department indicated the pedestrian is in stable condition.

Its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens

Latest News

Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Cook launches run for Congress
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Wisconsin woman enters plea for hiding son’s body in trunk
A few showers are in the forecast today, but sunshine returns for the weekend.
A Few More Showers Today