Semi driver arrested after pedestrian struck in DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tip from a concerned citizen led investigators to the vehicle that is believed to have struck a pedestrian Monday evening in the Village of DeForest and the arrest of the alleged driver that night.

According to DeForest Police Dept., the tip came Tuesday afternoon, and investigators were able to locate a semi-tractor that had damage consistent with the incident. After consulting with the semi’s owner, the police department identified a 54-year-old man as the suspect and took him into custody.

He was then booked into the Dane Co. jail and the police department indicated it will refer felony charges against him in the coming days. The driver’s name was not released, pending the charges from the District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect is accused of striking the pedestrian near the intersection of Trailside Drive and West North Street. The pedestrian, whose name also was not released, suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities said at the time. In Wednesday morning’s update, the police department indicated the pedestrian is in stable condition.

Its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

