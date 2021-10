MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reports a 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since Sunday evening has been found safe Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Tuesday night that Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez was located and found safe.

Authorities say the teen had only been in the area for two months.

