Advertisement

Social Security benefits to increase for thousands of Wisconsinites next year

The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.
The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.(CBS Newspath)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Social Security recipients will soon see more cash each month. That’s after a 5.9 percent increase was announced. This is the largest cost-of-living increase in nearly 40 years.

“It’s an indicator of how prices have increased,” said Karen Holden, Professor emerita for consumer science and public affairs at UW-Madison’s School of Human Ecology.

The adjustment for 2021 was only 1.3 percent. For 2022, the increase means average monthly payments will go up $92 to an estimated $1,657.

“It’s a relatively large increase and if people have budgets that don’t increase that much then their real income will go up,” said Holden.

While payments have increased, for many, so have expenses and there’s concern that rising prices could offset the boost.

“A lot of people are still struggling in our age range with the high cost of prescription drugs and health care,” said AARP Wisconsin Rep Helen Marks-Dicks.

Dicks says the other concern for older Wisconsinites is many don’t have money for retirement.

There’s also concern about Medicare Premiums increasing next year, which are typically deducted from Social Security checks.

“We’re holding our breath to see what Medicare says about the rise in part B and D premiums but this was a great start and if we can keep the rest of those things under control...people’s lives would be a lot easier,’ said Dicks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

Members of the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the Haldersons' home over...
Three search warrants unsealed in Halderson couple’s homicide cases
Rocker Ted Nugent joined with more than 20 Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in advocating for a...
Republicans enlist Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt
GOP invites Ted Nugent to capital to promote hunting, firearm ownership
GOP invites Ted Nugent to capital to promote hunting, firearm ownership
Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall is made possible with a lead $20 million gift commitment from...
UW-Madison awarded $20 million for new College of Letters & Science