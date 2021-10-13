Sun Prairie organization works to fight bullying in the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie is working with the Sun Prairie Media Center to launch an education campaign throughout the following calendar year.

The first episode is available at 10:30 Wednesday morning, which is also National Stop Bullying Day. It falls in the middle of National Bullying Prevention Month, which is now Bullying Prevention Month for Sun Prairie, following a proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser.

It is part of the work ABC of SP is punching for, trying to build awareness and provide education on the problem of bullying across all ages.

The series on bullying prevention will offer new episodes every other Wednesday, with the video available on the SPMC website.

Each video will be an educational resource on how to push back against bullying. It also addresses bullying in a variety of settings and forms. Videos will feature conversations with experts and helpful ways to apply the material in a one-hour episode.

The goal of the series advances the purpose of the organization ABC of SP: Using education to combat bullying across the Sun Prairie community and its adverse effects.

Over the next 52 weeks, the episodes will cover three main topics. Starting today, the videos will discuss what parents need to know and tools parents can use, along with bullying behavior. That section will run through December.

