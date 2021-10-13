Advertisement

Sun Prairie organization works to fight bullying in the area

Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie launches education campaign over the next year.
ABC of SP launches education campaign in partnership with the Sun Prairie Media Center.
ABC of SP launches education campaign in partnership with the Sun Prairie Media Center.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie is working with the Sun Prairie Media Center to launch an education campaign throughout the following calendar year.

The first episode is available at 10:30 Wednesday morning, which is also National Stop Bullying Day. It falls in the middle of National Bullying Prevention Month, which is now Bullying Prevention Month for Sun Prairie, following a proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser.

It is part of the work ABC of SP is punching for, trying to build awareness and provide education on the problem of bullying across all ages.

The series on bullying prevention will offer new episodes every other Wednesday, with the video available on the SPMC website.

Each video will be an educational resource on how to push back against bullying. It also addresses bullying in a variety of settings and forms. Videos will feature conversations with experts and helpful ways to apply the material in a one-hour episode.

The goal of the series advances the purpose of the organization ABC of SP: Using education to combat bullying across the Sun Prairie community and its adverse effects.

Over the next 52 weeks, the episodes will cover three main topics. Starting today, the videos will discuss what parents need to know and tools parents can use, along with bullying behavior. That section will run through December.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

ABC of SP works to end bullying
ABC of SP works to end bullying
Madison East high School students walk out of class on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Madison East students walk out to support alleged sexual assault victim
Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Cooke launches run for Congress
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race