Sun Prairie Police look for parents of child found alone

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is looking for the parents of young boy who was found alone.

Police say a citizen found the boy who is five or six years old by the intersection of N. Bird St. and Main St. walking by himself.

The young child was wearing a white t-shit and khaki pants, police add.

Sun Prairie Police say the boy was unable to state his name or any information on his parents.

If you have any information on the parents, you’re asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

