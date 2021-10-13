Sunshine returns Thursday; Finally Feeling like Fall this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday wound up being messy with a round of scattered showers throughout the late morning and early afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the evening. Rain chances come to a close by midnight. Clouds stick around with lows falling into the lower - mid 50s.

Although Thursday will start off with cloud cover, the sunshine breaks out during the afternoon for Madison and points NW. Highs climb into the upper 60s. A 70° high temperature is possible in a couple spots! Clouds roll back in late tomorrow night into Friday as a cold front approaches.

Winds turn out of the NW on Friday as showers overspread parts of southern Wisconsin. Not everyone will see rain with this feature. The best chances for showers are from Madison to the SE. Highs will drop into the upper 50s. We’re looking at morning lows in the 40s Friday into the weekend!

Highs will be a few degrees cooler than average by Saturday (mid - upper 50s). Breezy westerly winds will keep the cool feel under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures return into the 60s by Sunday and through next week. Sunshine continues into Tuesday. Our next weather maker arrives by Wednesday.

