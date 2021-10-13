Three search warrants unsealed in Halderson couple’s homicide cases

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Three search warrants totaling 64 pages in the Halderson homicide case were unsealed late Tuesday.

They are requests for more information that detectives believe could help in their investigation into how and why Bart and Krista Halderson were killed and dismembered in July.

Their son Chandler Halderson is facing homicide charges among others related to their deaths.

Two search warrants requested information from the company that owns Cash-App, a mobile payment service, and cell phone records.

Authorities say Chandler Halderson reported his parents missing from the home they shared in Windsor on July 7.

The 23-year-old was arrested the following day for providing false information on a kidnapping. That same day, authorities found some of Bart’s remains wrapped in a tarp in the town of Cottage Grove. According to these search warrants, Chandler did not use traditional banking methods and used Venmo, another mobile payment service, to purchase a tarp and ice on July 1.

The tarp purchased was similar to the tarp found with Bart’s remains, according to a Dane County detective.

The warrant was issued for Cash-App records because detectives said there may be more purchases made that are “likely associated with his parents’ disappearance, death, and disposal.”

The third warrant allowed detectives to get a DNA sample as well as photos of any injuries from Chandler.

Chandler Halderson is charged with eight alleged felony counts including homicide, giving false information, and mutilating and hiding a corpse. His next hearing is on Nov. 16. He is currently scheduled for a jury trial in January.

