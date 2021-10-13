UW-Madison awarded $20 million for new College of Letters & Science

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s new College of Letters & Science building is becoming a reality after a $20 million donation was made by a family with a long history of support for the university.

UW officials announced the donation and plans for Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall Wednesday. The pair’s sons, Jeff and Marv Levy, were both graduates of UW-Madison.

“It’s an honor for us to have this building named for our parents—Irving and Dorothy Levy,” said Marv Levy. “It’s definitely exciting to think about how transformational this building will affect the lives of students, faculty, staff and the community for decades to come.”

The brothers, who own Phillips Distributing Corporation in Madison, say their parents inspired them to be committed to philanthropy and supported the Wisconsin idea. The UW Board of Regents approved the name last week.

“We are grateful for the generosity of two generations of the Levy family. This latest gift is yet another example of how their philanthropy has helped transform the UW–Madison campus,” said Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “This new building is a reinvestment in liberal arts classes that are the core of a UW–Madison education and the future of Wisconsin’s workforce.”

The new building will house the Department of History and nine other Letters & Science academic programs and centers. They are currently spread across eight facilities on campus.

The new Letters & Science building will also have 1,800 seats across 19 classrooms ranging in size, along with offices.

Construction on the building is set to start in 2023 and is expected to be finished in 2025.

It will be located on the southwest corner of Park Street and West Johnson Street, requiring the demolition of Susan B. Davis Hall and Zoe Bayliss Co-op. University Housing noted a “small loss” of beds for student housing was expected.

