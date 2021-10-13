Advertisement

Wisconsin woman enters plea for hiding son’s body in trunk

Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-old son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months.

WLUK-TV reports that Sagal Hussein pleaded no contest Tuesday in Brown County Circuit Court to multiple charges, including child neglect resulting in death, hiding a child’s corpse and neglect. Prosecutors dropped five other charges in exchange for her plea and her sentencing is set for Dec. 7.

Court documents say Hussein’s son, Josias Marquez, had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy but Hussein didn’t get him medical treatment and didn’t give him his seizure medication.

Investigators discovered his body in a duffel bag in the trunk of Hussein’s car in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

