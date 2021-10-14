Average number of COVID-19 cases in Wis. falls as average deaths rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the average number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to fall, the average number of coronavirus deaths is on the rise Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials confirmed 2,537 new cases Thursday, causing a drop in the seven-day rolling average to 2,296. The rolling average has been falling since Oct. 8.

Wisconsin crossed 760,000 total COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The average number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin has been ticking up. It has been consistently much higher than it was over the spring and summer months.

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths is 16 Thursday, which is the highest its been since February 10.

Sixteen new deaths were added to DHS’ dashboard Thursday, bringing the total number ever recorded in the state from the virus to 8,230.

The average number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin has remained steady this week, with 1,147 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus and 309 patients in the ICU.

There have been 15,891 vaccines administered so far this week, up from 10,536 the day before. Around 57.3% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54.5% have completed their vaccine series.

