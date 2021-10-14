Coolest air of the season pays a brief visit this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday wraps up with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. The clear sky sticks around overnight, but lows drop into the mid 40s. Cooler air settles in over southern Wisconsin for a couple days.

An area of low-pressure passes farther south of Wisconsin tomorrow. A cluster of light, scattered showers moves by during the morning and early afternoon. Since the rain will be light and quick-moving, don’t worry about changing plans! Clouds will keep highs in the upper 50s for Friday.

The sunshine is back out for Saturday, but the cool weather sticks around. After a morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s, the highs will again only top out in the upper 50s. We’ll be lucky to make it to 60° in a few spots!

60s are back from Sunday into early next week. Monday could top out close to 70° again. Keep in mind that morning lows will be chillier - in the 40s - near 50°.

The next weather-maker arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers are possible with highs falling from the mid 60s into the mid 50s by Thursday.

