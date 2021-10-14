Advertisement

Coolest air of the season pays a brief visit this Weekend

After a few showers on Friday, highs only climb into the 50s. The cool & brisk feel lasts into Saturday.
Temperatures will fall into the 50s Friday & Saturday before launching back into the 60s next...
Temperatures will fall into the 50s Friday & Saturday before launching back into the 60s next week.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday wraps up with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. The clear sky sticks around overnight, but lows drop into the mid 40s. Cooler air settles in over southern Wisconsin for a couple days.

An area of low-pressure passes farther south of Wisconsin tomorrow. A cluster of light, scattered showers moves by during the morning and early afternoon. Since the rain will be light and quick-moving, don’t worry about changing plans! Clouds will keep highs in the upper 50s for Friday.

The sunshine is back out for Saturday, but the cool weather sticks around. After a morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s, the highs will again only top out in the upper 50s. We’ll be lucky to make it to 60° in a few spots!

60s are back from Sunday into early next week. Monday could top out close to 70° again. Keep in mind that morning lows will be chillier - in the 40s - near 50°.

The next weather-maker arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers are possible with highs falling from the mid 60s into the mid 50s by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

Latest News

Lots of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
A Very Nice Fall Weekend Coming Up
Temperatures fall into the upper 50s after a cold front passes by Friday.
Sunshine returns Thursday; Finally Feeling like Fall this Weekend
Wednesday Extended Forecast
Finally Feeling Like Fall
A few showers are in the forecast today, but sunshine returns for the weekend.
A Few More Showers Today