Culver’s Curderburger available for one day only- Friday

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.(Culver's)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started as an April Fool’s joke is almost a reality.

Culver’s is releasing a limited edition Curderburger on Friday, in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, of course.

According to the company, a Curderburger will be a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

Members of the NBC15 Morning Show got to taste test the delicacy on Thursday, with NBC15′s Tim Elliott describing it as “transformative.”

The company will also be giving away Curderburger t-shirts. Diners who try one and then upload either a picture of them eating it or a photo of their receipt to Culver’s Curderburger webpage by Oct. 22 will be entered to win one.

