DOJ names deputies involved in Columbia Co. shooting

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has named the three officers involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Columbia County.

Three Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a field on Highway 33 in the Town of Scott for a report of a suicidal individual who was armed.

Deputies were negotiating with the individual until the person allegedly pointed their gun at law enforcement. The three deputies then fired their weapons, striking the person.

The DOJ noted medical personnel were on scene and officers provided care to the suspect immediately before taking them to a local hospital. The individual had non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The DOJ identified the three law enforcement officials involved as:

Timothy Schultz, 14 years in law enforcement

Ryan Fleischhacker, four years in law enforcement

Brian Johnson, 17 years in law enforcement

While officials were processing the scene, they found a loaded firearm that they believe is the one the individual who was shot was holding.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol. DCI is continuing to review evidence and will turn over its reports to the Columbia County District Attorney at the end of its investigation.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

