Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

