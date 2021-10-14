Fitchburg PD arrest man in connection to September attempted homicide

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department officers arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday in relation to an attempted homicide in early September, though his potential connection to the case is still being investigated.

The department stated officers arrested Ramar Brown around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment in the Town of Madison.

He is currently booked into the Dane County Jail and is accused of an extended supervision violation for an original charge of armed robbery. No charges related to the attempted homicide have been referred.

Fitchburg PD officers allege Brown ran away when they first spotted him, then a police K-9 stopped him.

Police continued, saying they found a loaded gun with an extended magazine, which was allegedly thrown while the suspect was running, and narcotics.

Officers also recovered a vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking in Illinois, stating that evidence links Brown to recent possession of the car. The original carjacking is still under investigation in Illinois.

Fitchburg PD is still investigating the attempted homicide, no additional arrests have been made and no charges have been referred.

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to the 1900 block of Pike Drive Sept. 8 after receiving reports of shots fired. A car pulled up to the Fitchburg Police Dept. at the scene with a passenger who had been shot.

The 41-year-old man received care from officers before being taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report indicates that the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when a suspect walked up shot him multiple times.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.