Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Friday for sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

Arthur Thinnes, 17, of Milwaukee, died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Arthur Thinnes, 17, of Milwaukee, died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.(Dept. of Defense)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin on Friday to honor a Navy seaman who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks marked the United States’ entrance into WWII.

Seaman 2nd Class Arthur Thinnes was serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircrafts attacked, and the battleship capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits. The Milwaukee-native and 429 crewmates died when the ship sunk.

The Defense Dept. POW/MIA Accounting Agency confirmed his remains this March. Thinnes will be laid to rest with full military honors at Wood National Cemetery, in Milwaukee, on Friday.

“Our state is proud of our servicemembers and their tremendous sacrifices, and we pay our deepest respects to the life and memory of Mr. Thinnes,” Evers said. “I am glad to know that after nearly 80 years he is finally being laid to rest in the place he once called home.”

Evers’ executive order directs flags to fly at half-staff between sunrise and sunset that day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

Latest News

Average number of COVID-19 cases in Wis. falls as average deaths rise
Death investigation
Missing Oxford man found dead
An arrest has been made.
Monroe teen accused of possessing child porn
No city officials, Madison included, to testify as part of election subpoenas