Henry Vilas Zoo director set to return after leave of absence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials say Wednesday the director of the Henry Vilas Zoo will return to work next week following a voluntary leave of absence after she was accused of sexual assault.

A civil lawsuit was filed in Seattle against Ronda Schwetz, alleging that she sexually assaulted a former employee in 2018.

Dane County Dept. of Administration Director Greg Brockmeyer said in July that a county investigation, which included interviews with Schwetz and the alleged victim, concluded there was no wrong-doing on the part of Director Schwetz.

Brockmeyer said Wednesday that Schwetz was ready to return.

“I welcome Ms. Schwetz back and am confident that she and her staff will continue to provide an enriching and enjoyable zoo experience,” Brockmeyer said. “These are exciting times at the Henry Vilas Zoo and Ms. Schwetz’s leadership will ensure the Zoo’s ongoing success.”

Schwetz will return to work Monday.

