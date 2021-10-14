Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo director set to return after leave of absence

A Dane County investigation concluded there was no wrong-doing, an official stated.
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials say Wednesday the director of the Henry Vilas Zoo will return to work next week following a voluntary leave of absence after she was accused of sexual assault.

A civil lawsuit was filed in Seattle against Ronda Schwetz, alleging that she sexually assaulted a former employee in 2018.

Dane County Dept. of Administration Director Greg Brockmeyer said in July that a county investigation, which included interviews with Schwetz and the alleged victim, concluded there was no wrong-doing on the part of Director Schwetz.

Brockmeyer said Wednesday that Schwetz was ready to return.

“I welcome Ms. Schwetz back and am confident that she and her staff will continue to provide an enriching and enjoyable zoo experience,” Brockmeyer said. “These are exciting times at the Henry Vilas Zoo and Ms. Schwetz’s leadership will ensure the Zoo’s ongoing success.”

Schwetz will return to work Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

El Senador Estadounidense Ted Cruz.
Ted Cruz event moved off UW campus after mask policy disagreement
Fitchburg Police Department personnel took a 26-year-old man into custody in connection to an...
Fitchburg PD arrest man in connection to September attempted homicide
School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal and NBC15's John Stofflet discuss...
Janesville schools superintendent to retire at end of school year
ABC of SP launches education campaign in partnership with the Sun Prairie Media Center.
Sun Prairie organization works to fight bullying in the area