Judge sets bond for man accused in homicide outside Wilderness Resort

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside of the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells had his cash bond set at $750,000 Thursday in Sauk County court, according to records.

Rhodaine R. Matthews appeared in court Thursday for his initial appearance and is charged with alleged first degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, the court stated.

His next court date is set for Nov. 12.

According to the Lake Delton Police Department, 33-year-old Eric Conley sustained injuries consistent with possible gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the resort parking lot.

Dells-Delton EMS performed life saving measures on the victim, who was then taken to an area hospital.

Conley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lake Delton PD said.

According to the release, those involved were not guests at the resort and there was no danger to guests or the general public.

