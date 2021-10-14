Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

