Mineral Point boy has the 13th best mullet in America

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The votes are tallied and a pair of Wisconsin kids proved when it comes to business up front and party in the back, they are two of the best. The USA Mullet Championships announced its 2021 winners and the boys both finished in the top 20 in their division.

An 11-year-old from Mineral Point finished in the lucky number 13 slot for his take on the infamous hairdo. He spent about a year growing out hair – at least the part out back – after being inspired during his father’s birthday party.

“At my dad’s birthday party, we had a sign in the garage that said business in the front, party in the back, because the party was actually in our backyard,” he explained. Having earned the nickname “Mullet Man,” his parents say the new do makes him a lot easier to spot on the football field. Just look for the kid with the hair peeking out the back of his helmet.

Easton Brunett is competing in the USA Mullet Championships.
Easton Brunett is competing in the USA Mullet Championships.(Submitted)
JD is a finalist in the 2021 kids' mullet championship.
JD is a finalist in the 2021 kids' mullet championship.(USA Mullet Championship)

A little further north, in Brown Co., a Pulaski boy is celebrating a top ten finish. Pulaski-native JD Sterckx slotted in the sixth spot in the same kids division.

First place went to Allan Baltz of Jonesboro, Arkansas, who picked up 25,178 votes.

