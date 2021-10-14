Advertisement

Missing Oxford man found dead

Death investigation
Death investigation(WYFF)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported discovering the body of a 39-year-old Oxford man who was reported missing a day earlier.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Spross was found around 11:17 a.m. Thursday alongside State Hwy. 82, in Oxford. Investigators did not release any other information regarding his death, only noting that they do not believe it was the result of foul play.

His family told the Sheriff’s Office they had not seen him since shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he left his home on foot. Members of the Oxford Fire Department, the Marquette Co. Drone Team, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources assisted deputies in searching for him.

Spross’ death remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

