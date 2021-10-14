Advertisement

Monroe teen accused of possessing child porn

An arrest has been made.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old in Monroe was arrested on child pornography allegations following a search of a home on the city’s south side.

According to a statement from the police department, investigators executed the warrant around 7:30 a.m. at the home in the 1400 block of 14th Street.

Assisted by agents with Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, detectives reportedly located and seized evidence of child pornography.

The teen was taken into custody and booked into the Green Co. jail where he awaits his first court appearance, the police dept. added.

