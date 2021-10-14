Advertisement

No city officials, Madison included, to testify as part of election subpoenas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No election officials from Wisconsin’s five largest cities or the state elections commission will be sitting for interviews with the Republican-hired lead investigator on Friday.

Representatives from Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay and the Wisconsin Elections Commission all said on Friday that they are working to provide documents instead of sitting for interviews.

Lead investigator Michael Gableman has said those who cooperate will not have to testify as the subpoenas issued earlier this month called for.

Gableman also subpoenaed mayors from all five cities, calling for them to testify, but has since waffled on whether he will make them appear as called for on Oct. 22.

