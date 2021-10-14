Advertisement

Paisan’s plans to reopen after city closes building to structural concerns

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paisan’s plans to reopen sometime late next week after its building was shut down due to structural concerns.

The City of Madison ordered the building that houses Paisan’s, located at 131 West Wilson Street, to vacate out of an abundance of caution on Sept. 10. Madison officials said they had been monitoring concerns, but the work had not been completed.

The city expected the closures to last until engineers determined there was no cause for concern or until the issues are fixed, originally about 15 days, according to one of Paisan’s Facebook posts.

The project end date was later extended to early October — leaving loyal Paisan’s fans hanging.

But, good news for pizza and sandwich lovers — Paisan’s said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they should be able to reopen within the coming week.

“We have appreciated everybody’s concern, patience, and understanding over the past month and cannot wait to get back to business!”

Attention! Paisan’s should be able to reopen sometime late next week. We have appreciated everybody’s concern, patience, and understanding over the past month and cannot wait to get back to business!

Posted by Paisan's Restaurant on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

