Police arrest 2 men allegedly attacking victim at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested Wednesday evening after they allegedly attacked a victim in a downtown Madison park, police say, with one the suspects using a belt.

In an incident report, officers stated that they responded to 200 North First Street for a fight. They did not one when they arrived, but walked to Burr Jones Park nearby and saw the victim, who was on the ground, being struck.

One of the suspects was armed with a belt, police stated.

Police continued, saying they arrested both suspects without incident.

Authorities took Aaron Mixon, 24, to the Dane County Jail. He is accused of battery with use of a dangerous weapon, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, as well as a warrant out of Janesville for domestic battery. Nathan Dougherty, 38, is accused of a probation/parole violation.

EMS officials checked out the victim and released them on the scene.

