Rock County Health Dept. backs new contact tracing technology

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is launching a new way to speed up contact tracing for COVID-19.

Through the new system, contact tracers can send a text or e-mail to close contacts of someone who’s been infected. Local health departments like Rock County are encouraging people to take advantage.

“This new feature is another way to share important education information to close contacts in a timely fashion,” Kelsey Cordova, Rock County Health Supervisor said.

Those who test positive in Rock County will still receive a call from a contact tracer.

No private information will be shared. The message will come from (844)-939-2782 and the wording of the text will read:

“Health alert: You have been identified as a close contact to COVID-19. Follow this link for more information, https://wedss.wisconsin.gov/self-reporting/#/form/abR_R-PgQMC78gbifjr-EQ. Education for close contacts https://wedss.wisconsin.gov/self-reporting/content/education_for_close_contacts.pdf.”

Other methods of contact tracing are “Tell your contacts” and “Exposure notification.”

