Superintendent Pophal to retire at end of school year

School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal and NBC15's John Stofflet discuss the upcoming school year.
School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal and NBC15's John Stofflet discuss the upcoming school year.(NBC15)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Superintendent Steve Pophal of the School District of Janesville announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Pophal has served as the district administrator since 2017, and his last day will be June 30, 2022.

“We have accomplished so much over the years here, and when reflecting upon my career and my personal goals, now is the time to begin the transition into the next stage for me and my family,” Pophal said.

The announcement Wednesday is intended to provide the board and district enough time to find a replacement.

School Board President Cathy Myers said the board will interview and select an outside firm to begin looking for a new superintendent, preparing a new administrator to start by July 1, 2022.

