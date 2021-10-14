Ted Cruz event moved off UW campus after mask policy disagreement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who was set to record an episode of his podcast at UW-Madison, moved venues Wednesday evening after a disagreement about the university’s mask policy.

The UW-Madison Young Americans for Freedom hosted the live recording of Cruz’s Verdict podcast, which was originally booked for Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall and moved to the Wisconsin Masonic Center.

The event was moved “to accommodate the audience,” YAF’s event page said.

UW’s current indoor mask policy requires individuals to wear a mask at all times, regardless of their vaccination status.

“UW-Madison is trying to stifle free speech,” Cruz said in a tweet.

Academia’s war on conservatives continues!!



UW-Madison is trying to stifle free speech and prevent @michaeljknowles and me from recording a LIVE episode of #Verdict.



Their Marxist COVID mandates won’t stop us! Get tickets for our new venue!https://t.co/YNaGI7QiId — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 13, 2021

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker also spoke out about the events, calling UW’s mask policies a “double standard.”

New location because of the double standards at @UWMadison



Speaker at UW @thompson_center didn’t wear mask just weeks ago, but UW administration tried to force it on 2 speakers sitting in chairs 20 feet from audience. @tedcruz and @michaeljknowles will not back down! https://t.co/RnR5dgklVh — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 13, 2021

