Ted Cruz event moved off UW campus after mask policy disagreement

El Senador Estadounidense Ted Cruz.
El Senador Estadounidense Ted Cruz.(Hannah Burbank/Telemundo20)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who was set to record an episode of his podcast at UW-Madison, moved venues Wednesday evening after a disagreement about the university’s mask policy.

The UW-Madison Young Americans for Freedom hosted the live recording of Cruz’s Verdict podcast, which was originally booked for Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall and moved to the Wisconsin Masonic Center.

The event was moved “to accommodate the audience,” YAF’s event page said.

UW’s current indoor mask policy requires individuals to wear a mask at all times, regardless of their vaccination status.

“UW-Madison is trying to stifle free speech,” Cruz said in a tweet.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker also spoke out about the events, calling UW’s mask policies a “double standard.”

