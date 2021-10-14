A Very Nice Fall Weekend Coming Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One area of low pressure is exiting the region to the northwest today while second area of low pressure is strengthening over the Oklahoma Panhandle region. This Plains low will track toward the northeast, moving through the mid-Mississippi Valley tomorrow. A few scattered, light showers over mainly far southern and southeastern Wisconsin will be possible with the passage of this low. The low will then head off to the east by Friday evening and sunshine will make a return appearance for the weekend. It looks like the sunshine will hang on for the first part of next week as well. Temperatures are expected to turn a little cooler by the weekend.

Lots of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend. (wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High 67. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: Becoming NW 5.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 59.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.