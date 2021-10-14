Weekend events to explore in late October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something fun to do as October comes to an end?

Rob Gard, with Destination Madison shares some ideas to enjoy both indoors and outdoors this weekend and the rest of the month.

GLEAM

Wednesdays-Saturdays through October 30

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Experience the gardens in a whole new light at GLEAM, Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ annual exhibit of light-based art installations. Creative artists from around the country create stunning works of art that are displayed throughout the gardens.

Visitors can stroll through Olbrich’s 16-acre gardens and discover unique, colorful installations around every corner. Enjoy a beverage from the cash bar on Friday and Saturday evenings. The exhibit takes around 1 hour to view and runs rain or shine. Admission prices are $15 for adults, $7 for kids 6-12.

13 Days of Halloween

October 14-31

Madison Children’s Museum

Halloween is all about using our imaginations and playing pretend. Celebrate all things spooky and fun during 13 days of Halloween at the Madison Children’s Museum. Three themed weeks of Halloween activities will take place Thursday-Sunday plus a bonus free night in the Wonderground for downtown trick or treaters.

This weekend is one of the museum’s most popular events – Baby’s First Halloween. The fun is spread out over a few days to allow for extra social distancing, plus the Wonderground space offers outdoor fun. Visit madisonchildrensmuseum.org for info about upcoming weekends of fun and ticket pricing.

Full Moon Night Walk

Saturday, October 16, 6:30pm

UW Arboretum

Enjoy the late fall weather at the UW Arboretum for the Full Moon Night Walk. Hear the last insects calling and see migrating birds on their way south. The group will walk under the waxing moon (full moon is October 20), looking and listening for animal life and sky shadows.

The event is free, no registration required. Event capacity is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.

MAD LAUGHS

Saturday, October 16, 7:30pm

Bos Mead Hall

Mad Laughs, presented by Madison Indie Comedy, returns to the Bos Meadery stage for a night of stand-up comedy and delicious mead. The show will feature three comedians sure to provide some side-splitting laughs. Doors open at 7:30pm and show beings at 8pm.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 cash at the door. All online purchases are eligible to win a free bottle of mead. Venue guidelines require proof of vaccination or a negative covid test. The mission of Mad Laughs is to bring together diverse lineups of comedians from the Midwest and beyond, giving audiences a variety of comedic styles while highlighting what a great city Madison is for stand-up

