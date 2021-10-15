Advertisement

Alfonso Morales sworn in as Fitchburg PD chief

Alfonso Morales, the former chief of the Milwaukee Police Dept., was sworn in Friday as...
Alfonso Morales, the former chief of the Milwaukee Police Dept., was sworn in Friday as Fitchburg Police Department's newest chief.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department swore in its newest chief Friday- former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Morales said the new badge feels great, but he has a lot of work to get done. This includes connecting with the community.

“It’s moving forward, building those relationships and the exhausting part in law enforcement is having that line of communication with the community,” Morales said. “It’s one that you cannot cut off.”

Morales’ family and city staff were in attendance at the ceremony.

Morales is set to formally begin the job Monday.

Morales retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after being demoted to captain in relation to his handling of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Morales sued the Milwaukee PF over the ousting, claiming he was not given due process.

The Milwaukee Common Council voted in July to approve a $627,000 settlement with Alfonso Morales over his demotion last year. A federal lawsuit by the former chief over his ouster would be dropped as part of the agreement.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

Latest News

Woman accused of driving drunk in Madison with 2 toddlers in car
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter
Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer, right, gestures to the crowd with general manager...
Bucks sign general manager Jon Horst to contract extension
Richard Treadwell
Dane Co. deputy who died of COVID-19 honored in Washington D.C.