Alfonso Morales sworn in as Fitchburg PD chief

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department swore in its newest chief Friday- former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Morales said the new badge feels great, but he has a lot of work to get done. This includes connecting with the community.

“It’s moving forward, building those relationships and the exhausting part in law enforcement is having that line of communication with the community,” Morales said. “It’s one that you cannot cut off.”

Morales’ family and city staff were in attendance at the ceremony.

Morales is set to formally begin the job Monday.

Morales retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after being demoted to captain in relation to his handling of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Morales sued the Milwaukee PF over the ousting, claiming he was not given due process.

The Milwaukee Common Council voted in July to approve a $627,000 settlement with Alfonso Morales over his demotion last year. A federal lawsuit by the former chief over his ouster would be dropped as part of the agreement.

