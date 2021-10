MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Famed classical pianist Olga Kern returns to Madison to perform with the Madison Symphony Orchestra Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Overture Hall.

She is playing the beautiful and well-known Rachmaninoff Rhapsody.

Kern shared what it means to her to be able to play at the music hall and perform for an audience.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.