Dane Co. deputy who died of COVID-19 honored in Washington D.C.

Richard Treadwell
Richard Treadwell(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty was honored this week at the nation’s capital.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office posted on Friday that Deputy Rick Treadwell’s name is being added to the memorial in Washington D.C. during National Police Week, which is a week of events that honor fallen police officers and their surviving families.

“We are proud of the many men and women from the DCSO’s Honor Guard and Motor Unit who work tirelessly during the week’s events to support the families of those officers who died in the line of duty. Rick will never be forgotten!”

Dane Co. Sheriff's Office

Deputy Treadwell died at the age of 61 in August of 2020, leaving behind his wife and three adult children.

According to the sheriff’s office, he served for 25 years.

This year’s Police Week in Washington DC has special meaning for the DCSO, as our own Deputy Rick Treadwell is added to...

Posted by Dane County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 15, 2021

