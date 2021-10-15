Advertisement

A few chilly mornings ahead; Warmth is back next week

Lows fall into the 40s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Some patchy frost is possible West of Madison.
There's a chill in the air tonight! Lows will fall into the 40s.
There's a chill in the air tonight! Lows will fall into the 40s.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine was back out after Friday morning cloud cover. It helped nudge temperatures back towards 60°F. Although another cluster of clouds may roll by tonight, the sky clears out for the next several days. Overnight lows fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. A westerly wind should keep frost at bay tonight, but that may not be the case Sunday.

Sunshine returns for Saturday - under a breezy westerly wind. Gusts could top 25-30 mph at times tomorrow. Winds die down overnight into Sunday. Lows will again drop to near 40° in Madison. Some could see numbers drop into the mid 30s. This is conducive to patchy frost development. The sunny weather continues into next week. Sunday highs top out in the mid 60s. Monday & Tuesday feature highs near 70°F.

The above-average trend continues into the middle of next week. A low-pressure system moves by late Wednesday into Thursday. This system brings our next chance of rain.

